This Online Shop Only Sells Well-Made Clothes

If you're fed up with the quality of and ethics behind many of today's popular fashion brands, you're not alone. But, thanks to the rise of sustainable, slow, and indie labels, we're all starting to have a few more options when it comes to shopping smart.
Housing designers from around the world — from Base Range to Patagonia — co-founders Courtney Sanders and Kelly Elkin launched Australia-based Well Made Clothes in May 2016 after winning the Walkley and Google Grant For Innovations In Journalism. Selling — you guessed it — only well made clothing, the site is a hub of fair, transparent, sustainable (and aesthetically pleasing!) brands in one place, along with all the information you could possibly want to "buy less, choose well, make it last” (in the wise words of Dame Vivienne Westwood, a mantra of the website).
If you're wondering what kind of vetting process each company goes through to be included on the site, it has to meet the requirements of at least one of Well Made Clothes' eight core values, which include transparency, sustainability, gender equality, and beyond. Despite these parameters, there's still a strong selection across categories, from denim and underwear to sleepwear and swimwear. Oh, and the cherry on top? The site doesn't retouch its images. (And we're into its diverse range of models, too).
Let this site be the first place you visit to stay informed on positive developments in the industry and treat yourself to a few nice pieces (just be sure to familiarize yourself with the shipping policies to your country before you take the plunge). Click on for our favorite well-made picks, and let this be the start of a new shopping outlook for all of us.