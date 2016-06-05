How do you and your partner decide who handles what?

I do pretty much all of the purchasing (Amazon, diapers, groceries, baby clothes, household items) and he pays the bills online. I manage our money and do any investing or saving strategizing. We used to be slobs and only cleaned when people came over. But we argued about household work, even then. It’s one of our running issues. I feel like I’ve always been supremely aware of not wanting to be a put-upon wife and he doesn’t want to be a stereotypical boneheaded husband. When we fell into those roles before the baby, we’d have all-night-long discussions about our feelings and stuff. That helped us to shortcut when it happens now — we just do chores based on our work schedules.



Honestly, sometimes, the house is a wreck and we just let it be messy for a few days. On the weekends, I let him sleep in a bit (Until 8 a.m.! Ha! Who would've thought that would be a "sleeping-in" time?) and we just navigate around piles of clothes on the floor and open takeout cartons in the kitchen. But we like living in a tidier environment and our daughter is more mobile now, so we've started picking up after ourselves more. On Sundays, we both do our assigned chores: He does laundry, garbage and recycling, vacuuming, and weekday-breakfast prep. I clean the baby's room, the bathroom, and do weekday-dinner prep. We clean our bedroom together and order delivery dinner, so I don't have to cook. When Syd was a newborn, we decided that I'd do "input" (breast-feeding) and he'd do "output" (diapers). We both feel better when we have clearly designated roles and expectations, but we both pitch in to help each other, too. Sometimes, it’s a well-oiled machine and sometimes, it's a broken-down jalopy.

