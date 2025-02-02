Your Horoscope This Week: February 2 To 8

February kicks oﬀ with Venus spending its last few dreamy days in Pisces from until February 3rd, casting an ethereal glow over the week’s start. Even in the midst of Aquarius season, this transit sprinkles a bit of magic dust over our ambitions, relationships, and creative projects. We’re feeling whimsical and hopeful, letting ourselves imagine the best-case scenarios for this month — no shame in leaning into your inner romantic or visionary.
By February 4th, Jupiter, the planet of expansion and abundance, ends its retrograde. While we’ll still be in its post-retrograde shadow for a while, the cosmic tide begins turning in our favor. Think of it as hitting the gas after being stuck in neutral for months — it’s not full speed yet, but we’re moving. This is the green flag we’ve been waiting for to move forward with our plans, projects, or whatever wild ideas we’ve been quietly brewing.
A first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th adds a grounding influence, encouraging us to get our ducks in a row after all that starry-eyed dreaming. This lunar phase is all about balance — taking the practical steps needed to turn your visions into something real. It’s a good time to review those New Moon intentions from late January and see what’s sticking and what needs a little tweaking.
To wrap up the week, on February 7th, Neptune — the planet of dreams and illusions — meets the North Node, our cosmic GPS for destiny, in Pisces. This alignment is an emotional highlighter, asking us to tune into our feelings and ask, “What are you trying to teach me?” It’s a reminder to honor our intuition but also to keep our feet on the ground. Dream big, sure, but don’t get lost in the sauce of your delusions. Translation: Dream it, but also do it.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Venus, the Planet of Love, remains in Pisces in your sector of spirituality until February 3rd, which might leave you feeling introspective about your inner world. Are you carving out enough time for rest, daydreaming, and connecting with your higher self? If you’ve been feeling nostalgic, reflective, or extra into journaling (cue the Spotify lo-fi beats playlist), it’s all thanks to this cosmic energy. Venus moves into your sign on February 4th, making you the center of attention in the best way possible. Think: main-character energy, but don’t let it go to your head. This is a great time for a style refresh or a confidence boost.
Speaking of boosts, Jupiter shifts direct in your communication sector on the 4th, giving you the green light to share your ideas with the world. Whether it’s pitching a big project, starting a podcast, or simply speaking your truth in relationships, people are all ears. Just don’t spread yourself too thin — you can’t say yes to everything.
By February 7th, Neptune meets the North Node in your spirituality sector, urging you to dig deeper into your feelings. If you’ve been avoiding certain truths, now’s the time to face them. Vulnerability might not be your favorite vibe, but it’s key to unlocking the next level of growth.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, Venus, your planetary ruler, continues its enchanting visit to Pisces in your friendship and technology sector until February 3rd. Have you been giving too much to one-sided connections? Or maybe you’re getting closer to someone who feels like your soul fam. Either way, Venus entering Aries on the 4th shifts your focus inward. You’re less about group chats and more about solo spa nights — pouring love into yourself is the priority now.
On February 5th, the first quarter moon lands in your sign, giving you a cosmic nudge to set boundaries and get organized. If you’ve hit roadblocks with those Aquarius New Moon intentions, don’t panic — use this time to refine your game plan. Slow progress is still progress, babe.
By the end of the week, Neptune and the North Node meet in your sector of technology and friendship. Maybe you’ve been eyeing that perfect IG caption or TikTok idea — go for it. With Jupiter now direct in your money sector (starting the 4th), you’ve got some cosmic luck on your side to manifest more financial abundance.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
So, what’s your calling Gemini? Venus remains in Pisces in your career sector until February 3rd, inspiring you to think about what truly makes you happy in your professional life. Maybe you have an “aha” moment about your dream job (or jobs) — or maybe it’s realizing your dream job involves working less and living more. Either way, by the 4th, Venus shifts into Aries, sparking more energy in your social sector. Networking will feel easier, and you might even reconnect with someone who helps push your goals forward.
On February 4th, Jupiter finally ends its five-month retrograde in your sign. The confidence and optimism you’ve been craving are making a comeback, and it’s time to move forward with any plans you’ve been holding oﬀ on.
The first quarter moon on February 5th lights up your sector of healing and spirituality, giving you a chance to reflect on how far you’ve come. By the 7th, Neptune and the North Node meet in your career sector, challenging you to focus on passion over prestige. Are you doing what you love, or just what you’re good at? It’s a week of big questions, but you’ll find answers if you stay honest with yourself.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Venus remains in Pisces in your travel and education sector until February 3rd, urging you to embrace curiosity and expansion. Whether you’re daydreaming about backpacking through Europe or diving into a new hobby, this transit encourages you to expand your horizons. On February 4th, Venus shifts into Aries, energizing your career sector and shining a spotlight on your public image. It’s the perfect time to network, pitch bold ideas, or even go for a promotion.
Jupiter’s shift direct in Gemini on February 4th brings clarity and forward momentum in your sector of rest and closure. If you’ve been working through old emotions or healing from a past situation, the fog begins to lift. Trust that whatever you’ve been letting go of is creating space for something better.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th highlights your friendship and community sector,pushing you to evaluate who’s really in your corner. Are your relationships helping you grow, or are they holding you back? Finally, Neptune and the North Node meet in your sector of travel and wisdom on February 7th, urging you to trust your intuition about where you’re meant to go next — literally or metaphorically.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Venus in Pisces wraps up its enchanting visit to your sector of intimacy and shared resources on the 3rd, inviting you to reflect on the give-and-take in your closest relationships. Are you feeling supported, or is it time to set some boundaries? When Venus enters Aries on February 4th, your focus shifts to your sector of exploration and adventure. If you’ve been craving a change of scenery, this transit gives you the green light to shake things up — plan that trip or say yes to a new experience!
Jupiter ends its five-month retrograde in Gemini on February 4th, boosting your networking and social connections. You’ll feel more optimistic about collaboration and meeting like-minded people who align with your goals. Don’t be afraid to reach out — you never know where a DM or email might lead.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th activates your career sector, encouraging you to take practical steps toward your long-term goals. By February 7th, Neptune and the North Node meet in your intimacy sector, asking you to be honest about your emotional needs. Vulnerability is your superpower, Leo — lean into it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Venus in Pisces wraps up its dreamy time in your partnership sector up on the 3rd, shining a light on your closest connections. If there’s been tension in a relationship, this is a good time to address it with compassion. Venus enters Aries on February 4th, bringing energy to your intimacy sector. You’re craving deeper connections and might find yourself prioritizing quality time with someone special — or even rediscovering intimacy with yourself.
Jupiter shifts direct in Gemini on February 4th, turning the tide in your career sector. If you’ve felt stuck professionally, you’ll start to see opportunities to move forward. The cosmos are encouraging you to aim high and trust your ability to deliver.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th lights up your travel and education sector. Revisit any intentions you set during the Aquarius New Moon and take action to bring those plans to life. Finally, Neptune meets the North Node in Pisces in your partnership sector on February 7th. This transit asks you to dream big about your relationships while staying grounded — don’t confuse potential with reality.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week has you focused on your planetary ruler Venus wrapping up its transit in Pisces in your sector of health and wellness. Have you been taking care of yourself, Libra? Whether it’s revamping your routines or prioritizing rest, Venus is reminding you to find beauty in the little things that keep you balanced. On February 4th, Venus shifts into Aries, lighting up your partnership sector and putting relationships front and center. Romantic or platonic, this is your time to connect and deepen bonds with the people who matter most.
Jupiter’s direct motion in Gemini on February 4th energizes your travel and education sector, inspiring you to dream big. Thinking about booking that spontaneous trip or signing up for a class? Now’s the time to say yes.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th highlights your intimacy sector, pushing you to get real about shared resources or emotional boundaries. Are you giving too much or not enough? By February 7th, Neptune meets the North Node in Pisces in your wellness sector, encouraging you to visualize your ideal lifestyle — but remember to pair those dreams with practical steps to make them happen.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Venus remains in Pisces in your sector of creativity and romance until February 3rd, keeping your heart wide open. Whether it’s a passionate love anﬀair, a creative spark, or just a dreamy vibe you’re soaking in, the final days of this transit are about living with intention. When Venus enters Aries on February 4th, your focus shifts to health and wellness. You’re ready to get organized, refine your routines, and pour energy into habits that make you feel good from the inside out.
Meanwhile, Jupiter’s direct motion in Gemini on February 4th boosts your intimacy sector. If you’ve been feeling uncertain about a partnership or shared financial matter, the fog will begin to lift. The key is to focus on the best case scenario rather than letting your Scorpio skepticism make you worry about how things could all fall apart. Jupiter’s final five months direct in Gemini will bring pleasant surprises, particularly when it comes to joint ventures with the right people.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th lights up your partnership sector, reminding you that progress takes patience. Check in with your intentions and see where adjustments are needed. Finally, Neptune’s conjunction with the North Node in Pisces on February 7th inspires you to dream big about your creative passions. Whether it’s art, music, or love, let your heart lead the way — but don’t forget to stay grounded in reality.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, Venus, the Planet of Love, lingers in Pisces in your home and family sector until February 3rd, encouraging you to lean into your softer side. Have you been carving out time to nurture your personal space or reconnect with loved ones? Once Venus enters your fellow Fire sign of Aries on February 4th, the energy shifts to your creativity and romance sector, bringing a fiery spark to your life. Whether it’s diving into a passion project, going on a date, or simply having fun, this is your moment to shine.
Jupiter, your planetary ruler, shifts direct in Gemini on February 4th, bringing luck and clarity to your partnership sector. If things have felt stuck or stagnant in your relationships, expect the energy to shift in your favor.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th lights up your wellness sector, urging you to revisit those New Moon intentions. Are your routines serving you, or is it time for a refresh? By February 7th, Neptune’s conjunction with the North Node in Pisces invites you to dream about your ideal home life while also reminding you that action is the key to manifestation.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Venus remains in Pisces in your communication sector until February 3rd, inspiring you to speak from the heart. Whether it’s sharing your ideas, expressing your feelings, or diving into a creative project, this transit encourages you to connect deeply through words. On February 4th, Venus moves into Aries, bringing energy to your home and family sector. This is a great time to redecorate, have heartfelt conversations with loved ones, or simply create a cozy atmosphere that feels like a sanctuary.
Jupiter’s direct motion in Gemini on February 4th turns the spotlight onto your wellness sector. If your routines or self-care practices have felt oﬀ track, this transit helps you get back into a groove. Just pace yourself in the process because we’re still in the post-shadow period of the retrograde for the remainder of February.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th highlights your creativity sector, urging you to take practical steps toward a passion project or hobby. Finally, Neptune and the North Node meet in Pisces in your communication sector on February 7th, encouraging you to trust your voice. Your words have power, Capricorn — use them wisely.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Venus, the Planet of Love, remains in Pisces in your money and values sector until February 3rd, asking you to reflect on how you’ve been investing your time, energy, and resources. Are you aligning your spending and saving with what truly matters? When Venus enters Aries on February 4th, you’ll feel a burst of energy in your communication sector. Whether it’s networking, writing, or simply catching up with friends, this is the perfect time to share your ideas and connect with others.
Jupiter, the planet of abundance, shifts direct in Gemini on February 4th, bringing luck and inspiration to your creativity and romance sector. If you’ve been waiting for confirmation on a romantic spark or if you need a sign to shoot your shot, it’s finally here.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th lights up your home and family sector, encouraging you to make adjustments that bring more stability and comfort to your personal life. By February 7th, Neptune meets the North Node in Pisces in your values sector, reminding you to dream big about financial goals while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
How are you flowing, Pisces? With Venus spending its final few days in your sign until February 3rd, you’re glowing and magnetic, making it the perfect time to soak up some self-love. Whether it’s a new hairstyle, a photoshoot, or just treating yourself to something nice, let yourself revel in being you. On February 4th, Venus moves into Aries, shifting your focus to your money sector. You’ll feel motivated to set financial goals and find ways to turn your talents into cash flow.
Jupiter, one of your planetary rulers, begins its direct motion in Gemini on February 4th, which energizes your home and family sector and helps clear up any confusion or tension in your personal life. If you’ve been meaning to speak your mind on something with a family member, you have the green light to do so.
The first quarter moon in Taurus on February 5th highlights your communication sector, making it a great time to revisit any intentions you set during the Aquarius New Moon. By February 7th, Neptune and the North Node meet in your sign, inspiring you to dream big about your future. Just remember: dreaming is powerful, but consistent and bold action is what brings it to life.
