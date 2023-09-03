Your Horoscope This Week: September 3 to 9, 2023

Welcome to the post-Venus Retrograde world, cosmic beings. This first full week of Venus being direct in Leo will feel like a brand new beginning for us. We’re likely to feel considerably lighter as we adjust to Venus’ direct motion, but we’ll also still be experiencing a post-shadow period for most of the month, so tread carefully when reconnecting with past flames or friends.
Money matters are likely to gradually improve this week, due to Jupiter, the planet of luck, beginning its retrograde in Taurus on September 4th. Jupiter will remain retrograde until December 30th, prompting us to reevaluate our values and priorities, while also acknowledging our relationship with material and non-material wealth.
Since Uranus, the planet of surprise, is also retrograde in Taurus, plot twists will abound this week too. Our mission is to release our need to always be in control by reminding ourselves that control is an illusion. Focus instead on being patient, and present.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Venus’ shift to directness in Leo helps infuse more positive energy in your sector of fate, true love, and creativity. If you’ve felt uninspired or bored when it comes to bringing creative projects to life, you can expect the sparks of your imagination to be reignited as Venus ends its retrograde. It’ll happen over time, because we’re still in the post-shadow period, but this is an ideal week for creating a vision board or picking up a paintbrush and letting your imagination run wild.
Meanwhile, Jupiter’s retrograde in Taurus may lead to you believing the illusion that your money’s running out. This is exacerbated by the fact that Mercury is currently retrograde in your sector of routine, service, and wellness until mid-September. Instead of chasing money for the sake of feeling financially secure, you’d benefit from using Jupiter Retrograde as an opportunity to redefine what wealth and success means to you. It’s often the little things that we take for granted that end up being the most fulfilling. Consciously count your blessings this week and more abundance will pour into your life.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, as the week begins you’re celebrating the fact that your planetary ruler, Venus, is no longer retrograde in Leo. The past six weeks put you through deep psychological tests, but now you’re emerging wiser and more self-aware. You’ll particularly feel at ease when it comes to working through any domestic concerns or family drama — the burdens are lessening this week, allowing you to ask for help when needed rather than feeling like you’re handling everything on your own.
Not all is smooth-sailing however, as Jupiter begins its retrograde in your sign on September 4th — it’ll be retrograde until the end of the year, and you’re likely to feel the effects of this retrograde more than any other zodiac sign. Jupiter may be the planet of luck, but this four-month retrograde doesn’t mean your luck is running out. It does mean your vision of wealth and security may go through radical changes, especially because Uranus, the Planet of Surprise, is also retrograde in your sign at the same time.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week you’re likely to feel more liberated in the way you communicate and create, due to Venus shifting direct in Leo on the 3rd. If you’ve found it challenging to reveal your truth to others, you’ll start to feel more confident and self-aware this week, allowing you to be honest with yourself first and foremost, and then ultimately share that transparency with others. This in turn will considerably deepen your relationships and friendships.
However your more introverted side is still likely to take the lead this week since both Jupiter and Uranus are retrograde in Taurus, activating your sector of spirituality and closure for several months. You may be filled with contradictions as you navigate the highs and lows of retrograde season. Accept the fact that you may not be 100% sure of what your path or next step is, Gemini. With your planetary ruler Mercury continuing its retrograde in Virgo until the 15th, take time to evaluate your journey and assess which changes are necessary for your long term growth and happiness.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, now that Venus is no longer retrograde in Leo, your self-esteem is likely to get a major boost, as are your finances. This won’t happen overnight though, as Venus Retrograde’s post-shadow period continues to linger for several weeks. Take time this week to create a budget for the final four months of the year. The more specific you are about your objectives, the more likely you are to meet them.
Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus this week, activating your sector of friendship and social networks. This may cause you to take a step back from outings and instead pour your attention to being your own best friend first and foremost. You may also become aware of frenemies who don’t have your best interest at heart. While you don’t have to cut them off immediately, it’s best to take some space from energy that feels off.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Leo — you’ve made it through Venus’ six-week retrograde through your sign. This first full week of Venus being direct will help you see yourself and others in a more optimistic light than you have in a while. Do something special for yourself this week such as taking yourself to the spa or cooking yourself your favorite meal. Also be willing to be taken care of by others, particularly if you’ve been in hermit mode during Venus Retrograde.
Just keep in mind that you’ll still be feeling the influence of Venus retrograde’s post shadow period for most of the month, and you’ll also be influenced by the start of Jupiter’s retrograde through Taurus, which activates your career sector and may lead to you changing your mind regarding the trajectory of your career and long-term objectives. While there’s no need to make any life-altering changes this week, you’d benefit from letting yourself dream of alternate professional possibilities, without limiting yourself.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Hang in there Virgo. your ruler Mercury continues its retrograde in your sign, making your birthday season feel more dramatic (or slightly lethargic) than usual. But there’s a reason you’re experiencing these cosmic triggers, and fortunately for you the Universe cuts you some slack this week because Venus, the planet of love, spends its first week
direct in Leo. Your sector of healing and spirituality is activated by Venus in Leo, and chances are you’ll experience a breakthrough in that realm of your life this week, allowing you to treat yourself and others with greater compassion.
At the same time, retrograde season’s still going strong, as Jupiter begins its retrograde in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus this week, giving you the sensation of experiencing cosmic whiplash. Just when you thought things were moving forward, an unexpected event is likely to derail your path. This is due to Uranus, the planet of surprise, spending its first week retrograde in Taurus. Your mission this week is to flow with the plot twists rather than fighting or resisting them. Next week’s new moon in your sign will help you find clarity after these periods of mishaps.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Congratulations Libra, you’ve made it through your planetary ruler’s retrograde through Leo. This six-week retrograde was causing disarray in the area of your life that has to do with your friendships and social networks, making it challenging for you to know who to trust and to open up to. Slowly but surely, the fog is beginning to clear, although you’ll still experience some hiccups in this area of your life due to the retrograde’s post-shadow period.
Jupiter, the planet of luck, spends its first week retrograde in Taurus, and this further highlights Venusian themes in your life since Taurus is also Venus-ruled. You’ll find yourself evaluating what you define as worth, success, wealth, and joy. The answers aren’t necessarily black and white, and as an Air sign you’re a pro at figuring out the nuances of situations. Use Mars’ presence in Libra to create harmony between what you say you want and what you currently have.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Everything about your career and your relationships will be re-evaluated this week, Scorpio. With Venus spending its first week direct in Leo, you’ll feel more motivated to tackle hardcore professional tasks that you had previously procrastinated on. You’ll also feel ready to make tough decisions such as laying people off if you’re a business owner, or turning down a job opportunity if you know it doesn’t align with your values (even if the pay is amazing). This week serves as a turning point in your life because you’ll feel ready to put in the work to get to where you want to be instead of complaining about how much further you have left to go.
As a contrast to Venus’ forward motion, Jupiter, the planet of luck, begins its four-month retrograde in Taurus this week, and this will lead to dramatic shakeups in your partnership and marriage sector. This is accentuated due to the fact that Uranus is also retrograde in this area of your chart. But there’s no need to fear these retrogrades — instead, get curious about them. If people start acting a bit weird during Jupiter’s retrograde, let them. It’s not your job to figure out what’s wrong. Tend to your own needs first and protect your peace.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, you’ll feel happier and more expansive this week now that Venus has ended its six-week retrograde in your fellow Fire sign of Leo, your sector of travel and long journeys. You may be inspired to book a trip somewhere you’ve been dreaming of going to, but it’d be wise to use this week as a prepping period, and wait until Mercury Retrograde ends next week before finalizing plans.
Your planetary ruler Jupiter shifts retrograde in Taurus on the 4th, and since this retrograde will last until December 30th you’re in for a period of major reassessment in every aspect of your life. "Less is more" is once again your mantra for this week, especially since Mercury is still retrograde in Virgo and squaring off (causing astrological friction) with your Sag energy. Jupiter’s retrograde will help you get clear about moments when you may have been overindulgent or when you may have spent more money than necessary. It’s not too late to make necessary readjustments that’ll help you live more sustainably.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week’s all about activating your big boss energy in a regenerative way. Venus’ shift direct in Leo empowers you to create key partnerships and mergers, especially financial collaborations, which can help you level up and build generational wealth. If you can, make an appointment with a financial advisor or take time this week to start estate planning. The energy of Pluto’s final month retrograde in your sign is working behind-the-scenes to help transform your consciousness about wealth.
At the same time, with Jupiter, the planet of luck, beginning its retrograde in Taurus this week, limiting beliefs may still creep up in your consciousness, asking to be addressed. There’s no point being in denial about your fears or anxieties. When you’re able to face them head on, you’re more likely to come up with a solution. That’s what your mission is this week, Capricorn. Meditation or spending time in nature will help soothe any angst that you feel. Remember to breathe.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, you’ll be able to breathe a bit easier this week now that Venus is no longer retrograde in your partnership sector. It doesn’t mean that any relationship drama you experienced will suddenly subside, but it does mean that you’re less likely to be defensive at whatever people are saying or doing. Venus being direct can help you better acknowledge your own shadows, and if you’ve hurt others (intentionally or unintentionally) during the six-week retrograde, this may be an ideal week for asking for forgiveness or making amends.
You’re not yet in the clear when it comes to retrograde madness though, as Jupiter begins its four-month retrograde in Taurus on the 4th, activating your sector of roots and the home. Uranus, one of your planetary rulers, is currently retrograde in Taurus as well. Family secrets are likely to emerge around this time, or a major development may catch you off guard this week, such as a new baby entering the family, an engagement, someone moving in or out of the home, or a rupture of sorts. While you can’t control what happens this week, you do have the ability to control how you respond to it. Choose wisely.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, what would you spend your time doing if you could do anything you wanted, without having to worry about money? That’s what you’re being invited to reflect on now that Venus has ended its retrograde in Leo, in your sector of service, routine, or wellness. You may have overly sacrificed yourself for others these past six weeks, to the point of neglecting your own needs. This is a wake up call that Venus’ shift direct is urging you to see, especially since the recent Supermoon in your sign illuminated your own desires and insecurities. Spend time this week in honest conversation with your own subconscious mind regarding what your dream life looks and feels like.
Jupiter, one of your planetary rulers, begins its retrograde in Taurus this week, shedding light on your communication sector. You’ll find yourself less in the mood to share all of your dreams and visions with the world, and more in the mood to let your actions and values speak for themselves. If people from your past suddenly resurface this week (especially since it’s Mercury’s last full week retrograde in your sector of partnership), get curious about what their presence in their life is meant to teach and show you.