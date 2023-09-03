Your Horoscope This Week: September 3 to 9, 2023

You’re not yet in the clear when it comes to retrograde madness though, as Jupiter begins its four-month retrograde in Taurus on the 4th, activating your sector of roots and the home. Uranus, one of your planetary rulers, is currently retrograde in Taurus as well. Family secrets are likely to emerge around this time, or a major development may catch you off guard this week, such as a new baby entering the family, an engagement, someone moving in or out of the home, or a rupture of sorts. While you can’t control what happens this week, you do have the ability to control how you respond to it. Choose wisely.