A Rare Super Blue Moon In Pisces Is Coming

The first Blue Moon in two years occurs on August 30. This Blue Moon is a culmination of the lunar cycle that began during the August 16 New Moon in Leo, making it a moment of introspection that could lead towards a spiritual awakening. The Blue Moon in Pisces is a Supermoon, so the Moon will be perigee (meaning that it’s closer than usual to the Earth, making its appearance bigger, brighter, and more defined). We’ll feel the energy in a more personal way, leading to an intricate understanding of the self as we attain our desires.
A Blue Moon occurs when there are two Full Moons in a calendar month or within a 29.5 day period. The second of the two lunations is called a Blue Moon — even though it isn’t actually blue in colour. The last Blue Moon happened on August 22, 2021 and the next one will occur on August 24, 2024. This rare lunar event represents enlightenment and fortitude. It allows us to see matters clearly and understand our emotions on a deeper level. Our intuition is heightened, helping us trust our natural instincts and make decisions that can augment our lives and evolve as people in the process. Since Blue Moons are a time to focus on our heartfelt sentiments, we’ll want to release, reflect, remember, reset, and rest.
The Blue Moon will also connect with the planet Saturn, which is retrograde in Pisces. The alignment gives us ample time for growth and advancement. When in Pisces, this union denotes a moment of wisdom, healing, and transcendence. Emotions will flow like the tides of the ocean, but Saturn offers a stabilising force to help us own and conquer our innermost sentiments. Our senses and sentiments are evolving, helping us understand our place in the world we live in. This divine and magical luminary brings us a chance to find our path in life as well as an opportunity to make our dreams a reality. Embrace the altruistic energies and psychic downloads being brought to us. The insights we gain and see now are opening our eyes to soulful insights that can change our lives for the better.
This lunation falls between the fixed stars Sadachbia and Skat. Sadachbia is called 'The Lucky Star of Hidden Things'. It has the ability to unlock and discover all sorts of secrets and intelligence that lay within us. Plus, it means that the timing is prime and ripe for discovering the deepest longings that are unfolding in front of us. The star Skat brings good luck, safety, and joy to the Blue Moon. Our wishes can come to fruition if we are ready to move towards our personal goals and allow our hearts to flourish. These two positive forces will be beneficial to manifesting our aspirations and with the planet Saturn involved, we’ll have the discipline and means to do so.
Think of the Eight of Cups (the astrological correlation is Saturn in Pisces) tarot card. It depicts a person moving away from an unsatisfactory situation and heading towards an unknown future. In order to achieve personal fulfilment, we have to make our own choices and strive to bring joy into our lives. The road may be long and scary; however, we’ll be able to find our truest selves in the process, a sentiment shown through the Nine of Cups (another tarot card that represents Pisces), to get to the ideal destination of the Ten of Cups (a Pisces card showing a happy ending). The journey will be long and laborious, but we are going to get to a place of love, delight, and pleasure.
All in all, the Blue will have a lasting effect on our lives. It’s a great time to connect with ourselves, others, while becoming aware of our strengths and visions. Life pretty fast, and this is our time to make sure that we are headed in the right direction that aligns with our goals and hopes. Manifest abundance, prosperity and embrace love. If it’s in our hearts, then it has the capacity to become a reality. As the famous quote from The Rocky Horror Picture Show says, “Don't dream it — be it!”