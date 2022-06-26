Your Horoscope This Week: June 26th to July 2nd, 2022

The end of June is almost upon us and, like Cancerians everywhere, it knows how to bring the drama. We begin the week with a sextile between Mercury in Gemini and Chiron in Aries on the 27th. A helpful aspect, this sextile facilitates difficult conversations born of trauma and invested in building new trust. Perhaps we may see these conversations in regards to current gun laws in the U.S., abortion rights roll back, and anti-trans violence. While these conversations may certainly prove fruitful, they will certainly not be easy.