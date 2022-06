Your Horoscope This Week: June 26th to July 2nd, 2022

This sentiment is echoed by the sextile that Mars in Aries makes to Saturn in Aquarius on the same day. It’s a good thing that reflective (and retrograde) Saturn knows how to turn a tense moment into a generative one, especially with Mars in her corner. Neptune in Pisces stations retrograde the next day, ushering in a period of revision, as in going back to the vision board, and also as in perceiving what was not readily perceptible. This work is ongoing and definitely sets the scene for our new moon in Cancer on the 28th, a lunation that isn’t pulling any punches. The new moon (and the Sun) makes a square to Jupiter in Aries, inviting us to recognize when and how our egos get in our own way. Far from a body in search of relief, the new moon is a catalyst that knows insecure people rarely make secure designs. If you have found yourself out to sea, the new moon’s darkness allows you to see the lighthouse beams that will guide you back to safe water and sustaining shores.