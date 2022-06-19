This week begins with a sextile between Venus in Taurus and Neptune in Pisces on the 19th. Each planet is at home in its individual sign, which lends a special potency to this aspect, facilitating romantic experiences and sensual connections. These erotic possibilities are hardly limited to the human realm, especially as the moon settles into her last-quarter phase under the stars of Pisces on the 20th. Here, the sensual world is inclusive and expansive, a wide river mouth and a dew-wet fir.
In her last-quarter phase, the moon is interested in endings. But, in Pisces, she knows that closure is in itself fleeting — a temporary state — and she moves toward it with an open heart. Mercury in Gemini makes a sextile to Jupiter in Aries on the same day, adding broader perspectives to our widening senses. A trine between Venus in Taurus and Pluto in Capricorn follows on the 21st, cranking the intensity up a delicious notch. What better way to celebrate the solstice and begin Cancer season on the same day? No better way.