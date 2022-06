Your Horoscope This Week: 19th June to 25th June, 2022

Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising

It can be a relief to be a water sign in a water season; it can grant you a tacit sort of permission — to cry if you want to cry, to feel it all the way down to your bones and past them. Which is not the same as being idle, something you can hardly be expected to do with your ruling planet at home in fiery Aries. While all the dogs within you keep running — long days and low rations be damned — the skies collect what clouds they can and offer you shade and emotional reprieve. You can do both Scorpio, you can be accountable and be human. You can even say no if you need to, quit if quitting is on the table, make a choice that might disappoint someone you care about. It’s a trick we play on ourselves, you know, the one where we make ourselves an indispensable part of someone else’s story. It’s a projection trying to wear the cloak of purpose — but you know well enough that a cloak needs substance to hang on to.