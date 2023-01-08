Your Horoscope This Week: January 8 to 14, 2023

The week ahead has major emotional highs and lows. It’s not for the faint of heart — so be prepared to steer through some difficulties.
Mercury retrograde in Capricorn harmonizes with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on January 8 and the Nodes of Destiny on January 13. Pay attention to who crosses your path on the 8th and 13th, they may play an important role in your life.
The Capricorn sun links up with Neptune in Pisces on January 13, allowing us to dream big. Venus in Aquarius aspects Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, the Nodes of Destiny on January 11, and Uranus retrograde in Taurus on January 14.
Love will feel like a roller coaster, complete with extreme twists and turns. If you're finding it too much, don't be afraid to get off. Mars turns direct on January 12 in Gemini, ending the planetary moonwalk that began on October 30. The world will suddenly speed up – as well as everyone’s tempers.