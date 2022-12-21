The New Moon In Capricorn Is Here To Cleanse Us

The New Moon in Capricorn is a time to boss up and make necessary changes in our lives. As we reflect upon the good old days before entering a new year, we can finally put the past behind us, cleansing our lives to ensure that we can completely lean into our best selves in 2023. Now we can implement our truest and realest visions and dreams without any hesitation. Jupiter lets us see our circumstances clearly, while Chiron, the wounded healer, gives us the strength to make the transition to being the boldest version of ourselves in the upcoming new year.
A New Moon occurs when the moon’s orbit around the earth lands itself between the sun and earth. From the earth’s view, the moon looks dark because its illuminated side is facing the opposite side of earth. They signify the start of the lunar cycle and new beginnings.
The New Moon, which is also the last lunation of 2022, occurs on December 23 at 5:17 a.m. EST in Capricorn. Expansive planet Jupiter and the centaur Chiron (who turns direct 45 minutes before the New Moon), are both currently in Aries, square off with the New Moon.
Our deepest wounds will be exposed at this time. Fortunately, Chiron will sweep in and offer us a chance to start to restore and revive our spirit. As long as we are dedicated to doing the work towards mending our hearts and the past, then we can work on evolving our lives and moving towards a better emotional place. However, the emotional upsets that we are working on will hurt when they are activated during the healing process. Think of this as the beginning of a journey that is geared towards self-care and TLC.
Mercury is in its retrograde shadow (as it has been since December 12) and will be lingering in its pre-moonwalk until December 29 when the retrograde fully commences in Capricorn. This time will allow us to reflect on older situations and relationships that have caused us pain – or perhaps moments in which we have upset others. We will want to release the suffering and heartache in order to healthily move forward in our lives. Mars is retrograde in Gemini, and creating a minor frustration with the degrees of the New Moon, bringing the anguish and emotional pain we’ve been holding within to the surface.
The New Moon will affect everyone in different ways. However, cardinal signs such as Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn are going to feel the cosmic energy the most. This signifies a time of revelations and growth for them, forcing the cardinal signs out of their comfort zones.
Fixed signs like Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius are reflecting upon the changes that need to be made to their day-to-day endeavors to live their best lives in the new year. The mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are taking a stand and implementing boundaries since they take on the emotions of others.
As we move into 2023, we will be able to heal the past and create our best lives in the present. Without the heaviness of our stagnant emotions lying on our shoulders, we can make strides into embracing our dreams and ourselves as individuals. Think about how far you’ve come and how much more you can evolve if you keep going. The right amount of effort can take you to heights that you never thought possible. Look up, and make a wish under the Ursid meteor shower this New Moon to expand your horizons.