Your Horoscope This Week: 8th to 14th January, 2023

The week ahead has major emotional highs and lows. It’s not for the faint of heart — so be prepared to steer through some difficulties.
Mercury retrograde in Capricorn harmonises with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on 8th January and the Nodes of Destiny on 13th January. Pay attention to who crosses your path on the 8th and 13th, they may play an important role in your life.
The Capricorn sun links up with Neptune in Pisces on 13th January, allowing us to dream big. Venus in Aquarius aspects Mars retrograde in Gemini on 9th January, the Nodes of Destiny on 11th January, and Uranus retrograde in Taurus on 14th January.
Love will feel like a roller coaster, complete with extreme twists and turns. If you're finding it too much, don't be afraid to get off. Mars turns direct on 12th January in Gemini, ending the planetary moonwalk that began on 30th October. The world will suddenly speed up – as well as everyone’s tempers.