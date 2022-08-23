Uranus Retrograde Is Here To Change Everything

And with Uranus retrograding, it will move closer to its square with Saturn, according to psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "Uranus square Saturn is an intense transit prone to unexpected events that will affect the collective and us personally," she says. "The peak period is mid-September through mid-October. While the results may play out for some time, this will be the final clash between these planets for years to come." If a major change occurs under this aspect, Hale assures us that it will ultimately be for the better — even if it doesn’t feel that way at the time.