We begin this week recovering from the full moon in Libra , a moon that marks the close of the eclipse cycle that began in November 2021 with the Lunar Eclipse in Taurus followed by the Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius in December 2021 . It’s a week that invites us to reflect on what has transpired within us and between us during that time, a week that helps us prepare for the new cycle: the solar eclipse on April 30th in Taurus. The square to Pluto that the full moon made on the 16th heightens the tension and the feeling of urgency — even if there are no imminent or apparent issues. It’s a good thing that Mercury is in Taurus and makes a sextile to Venus on the 17th before aligning with Uranus on the 18th, reminding us to slow down and stay connected — to take it one day at a time no matter how rushed things seem. Venus makes a sextile to Uranus on the 18th as well, a two-sided aspect. On one hand, it’s a reminder that what feels like chaos now may lend itself to a greater harmony. On the other hand, in the midst of war and civil unrest, the aspect does have echoes of Yeats’ Easter 1916 : “Transformed utterly:/ A terrible beauty is born.” The Sun in Aries making a square to Pluto in Capricorn on the same day lends a great deal of veracity to the latter hand. The Sun’s ingress into Taurus might prove encouraging, a steadying energy that leads us toward the last-quarter moon in Aquarius on the 23rd: persevering and hopeful against all odds because the odds are not as fixed as they seem.