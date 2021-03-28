The Full Moon In Libra Gives Us A Chance To See Things Clearly

Above us, the Aries Sun looks toward Aries Venus over Chiron, which has transited the constellation of Aries since the end of February 2019. When we keep our sights narrowed, we see that between the self (Sun) and the life that self admires (Venus) are the wounds (Chiron) that have fractured our efforts, our sense of our own beauty. Under the full moon in Libra, we’re encouraged to widen our periphery, to open up fully and let others help us see ourselves. Collectively, change takes a long time and power is never simply abdicated. But, Libra looks across the sky at Aries and says, when we come together with reverence, we strengthen each other as individuals. These two signs return to us every equinox and welcome us to their — to our — negotiation. They are the signs of the self and the other, of passion and strategy, fire and air.

