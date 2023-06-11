Your Horoscope This Week: June 11 to 17, 2023

Welcome back to Pluto in Capricorn — a transit that we’ve felt for over a decade, and that will soon come to a close in January 2024. These next six months of Pluto, astrological planet of rebirth and transformation, being in Capricorn, will help us restructure our priorities and better define our core values.
The week begins not only with Pluto moving out of Aquarius and into Capricorn on June 11, but also with Mercury, the planet of communication, ending its two-month transit through Taurus and entering Gemini. You may feel more social and somewhat indecisive this week as you adjust to this cosmic change. Mercury’s two-week transit through Gemini increases our curiosity about ways we can expand our views of ourselves, others, and the world around and within us.
Saturn retrograde begins in Pisces this Saturday, and we’ll most likely be tapped into this energy in the days prior as well. Nostalgia, blended with a strong desire to express oneself creatively, is likely to be felt by all zodiac signs. This four-month retrograde encourages us to get curious about our subconscious, our dreams, and our most pressing yearnings.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
With Pluto shifting out of Aquarius and entering Capricorn for the next six months, your attention shifts from your social life to your career, Aries. Pluto in Capricorn is here to help you take the step-by-step approach to your goals, but your planetary ruler Mars is currently in the contrasting Fire sign of Leo, encouraging you to take sudden leaps of faith without being overly critical or reflective. This week could have you feeling emotionally conflicted — tap into Mercury’s newfound presence in Gemini to think of innovative solutions from unlikely sources.
This weekend, Saturn begins its retrograde through Pisces on 17th, and this four-month transit will introduce you to a facet of yourself hardly anyone ever sees. Your most vulnerable self is emerging, in ways beyond your control. Your dreams may be more lively and fantasy-like this weekend. Keep a journal by your bedside or leave yourself reflective voice notes the next morning. Get curious about what your subconscious wants you to see, feel, hear, and comprehend.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’re still adjusting to your planetary ruler’s presence in Leo, as well as Mars’. But instead of resisting the flames, get accustomed to them by letting your spontaneous side take the lead this week. Mercury, the planet of communication, leaves your sign on the 11th and enters Gemini for the next two weeks. This will help you release the need to overthink or plan out your life, and instead open yourself up to adventures, and new connections.
At the same time, Pluto’s retrograde back into Capricorn still has you reflecting on how to cultivate long-lasting security in your life. You’re likely to be focused on having a nest egg for your savings, or creating an estate plan that protects and defines your legacy. Your mission this week is to remember that you can enjoy yourself while also being responsible. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your planetary ruler enters your sign on June 11th, and remains there until the 26th. You’ll notice your mental activity increasing, and this may lead to you simultaneously feeling restless and inspired. With Pluto, the planet of transformation, re-entering the grounded Earth sign of Capricorn on the same day as Mercury’s entrance into your sign, you’ll be feeling a push-and-pull between your desire to explore and your desire to stay still. Incorporating a meditation practice into your weekly routine serves as a therapeutic tool to invite greater harmony in your space, through your most powerful element — your breath.
This Saturday, Saturn, the planet of challenge and responsibility, begins its retrograde through Pisces. This retrograde activates your career sector for the next four and a half months. You may enter a period of re-evaluation and self-analysis. Are you currently on the professional trajectory or trajectories that fulfill you most? With Jupiter, the planet of luck, entering your sign in May 2024, this next year is a great time to say goodbye to commitments that no longer correspond to your most authentic path.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Take a deep breath, Cancer. Now take another. Now that Mercury is in Gemini until June 26th, your sector of healing, spirituality, and closure is activated. You’re feeling everything more deeply than usual, but the airy nature of Gemini energy allows you to let it go more easily than usual too. You feel, you process, and you release. Practice the art of forgiving yourself for the mistakes you may have made when you didn’t know any better.
Saturn, the planet of responsibility, begins its retrograde on the 17th, in your fellow Water sign of Pisces. Your sector of expansion, travel, and higher learning is lit up by this retrograde, indicating there’s a creative pursuit or passion your inner child still wants to learn, do, and/or explore. This retrograde will encourage you to connect and communicate with your inner child, either through looking at past images of yourself, journaling to yourself, or partaking in activities your younger self loved doing or always dreamt of.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Your health becomes more of a priority for your this week, Leo. Pluto, the planet of transformation, is re-entering Capricorn for the next six months, and this highlights your sector of service, wellness, and routine. When Pluto was in Aquarius these past three months, you were focused on your relationships and getting to the core of your emotional needs, without needing to control others in the process. Pluto’s retrograde through Capricorn could initially make you feel more self-protective and somewhat guarded — give yourself and others grace as you adjust to this cosmic change.
Saturn, the planet of responsibility, begins its retrograde through Pisces this weekend, shining a light on your sector of outside resources, intimacy, and mergers. These next four months, prioritize looking over your contractual agreements and being honest with yourself about which collaborations and partnerships are worth your time, and which ones benefit from a period of fine-tuning or re-evaluation. Less is more.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’re so close to a cherished goal — you can almost taste it. Pluto, the planet of transformation, retrogrades its way back into your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn at the start of the week, and this transit motivates you to create a more concrete plan for the last stretch of the marathon you’ve been on. Use Pluto’s final six months in Capricorn as an opportunity to trace back your steps over the past decade in your life — what’s been beneficial for you, and what stunts your growth? Consider this a pruning process.
This weekend, Saturn begins its retrograde through Pisces, in your sector of partnership and marriage. Even if you were in a more practical mood earlier in the week, this weekend’s vibe will most likely lead to you feeling more romantic, sentimental, and deeply vulnerable. If your heart’s been longing to reconnect with someone in a transparent and trusting way, this four-month retrograde can serve as a re-opening, a cosmic bridge of sorts, linking you and them back together.
Libra Sun & Rising:
With Mercury entering your fellow Air sign of Gemini on the 11th, you’ll be in a more light-hearted and expansive mood this week, Libra. This could also lead to people assuming that you’re always in a social mood, and that may not be in the case. You may be in the mood to socialize with yourself, especially since Pluto, the planet of transformation, enters Capricorn on the 11th as well.
The energy this week is a blend of casual adventures and very serious affairs. It’s up to you to discern what your nervous system needs in each present moment to feel at ease. That may mean setting boundaries with people who expect you to always be available for them.
This weekend, Saturn’s retrograde through Pisces begins on the 17th, and it activates your sector of health, wellness, and routine for the next four months. You may either feel less motivated when it comes to your workout regimen, or, alternatively, you may go back to an activity that made you feel great physically, without feeling burdensome. It’s best to ease into any physical activity when
Saturn’s retrograde, and instead allow your body to be your teacher. As you slow down, you’ll notice what your most important needs are currently. Start with the essentials, such as sleep, hydration, nutritious food, and conscious breaths.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you care more than you tend to admit you care. And that’s okay. You care so much that words can’t even encapsulate how much you care. That’s why it’s easier for you to say “I don’t care,” with a spirit of indifference. You know this. I know this. We know this. But this week, something major shifts in you. On the 11th, one of your planetary rulers, Pluto, re-enters Capricorn for a final six-month stretch (and then starting in January 2024 it re-enters Aquarius for 20 years). This highlights your communication sector, and Pluto’s four-month retrograde through Capricorn will help clear any part of your throat chakra that’s been blocked by fear, deception, anger, frustration, humiliation, shame, or pain. Pluto’s final retrograde through Capricorn (during our lifetime) will be one of the most healing experiences you’ve ever gone through, so be present with each lesson and open to the transformation.
This weekend, Saturn, the planet of responsibility, begins its retrograde through Pisces, in Scorpio’s sector of fate, true love, and creativity. This is Saturn’s first retrograde in Pisces in over 27 years, and it’ll help Scorpios discover aspects of themselves they didn’t know existed. Saturn’s retrograde is here to remind you that can enjoy life simply for the sake of it, not because you’ve earned it or you have something to prove. Make it your mission to embrace life’s simple pleasures, and express continuous gratitude for them. This spirit of gratitude attracts even more love into your life.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, you’re still adjusting to Jupiter’s presence through Taurus, as it’s currently teaching you the valuable art of patience. With Pluto, the planet of transformation, leaving Aquarius (which has been activating your communication sector since March of this year) and re-entering Capricorn, cultivating a spirit of greater discipline becomes more of your cosmic mission these next six months. Pluto in Capricorn wants you to be aware of areas of your life where you’re acting half-heartedly. If you don’t want to do something, don’t do it. There’s no need to pretend you like doing it if you’d rather make room for something else.
This weekend, Saturn retrograde in Pisces begins on the 17th, and this shakes things up in your domestic sector. It’s an ideal time to move back to a place you once lived, and that you think you may enjoy even better now. You may also reflect on your childhood or teenage-life during this retrograde, hoping to reconnect with that part of yourself in some way. This is definitely the moment to let your creativity flow, as it will be a healing balm for you, especially since you’re traversing intense personal experiences that most people have no idea you’re going through.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Pluto’s back in your sign, Capricorn. The world is opening up to you with open arms. But a part of you may be feeling cautious or reluctant to fully opening yourself up to the world. Pluto’s stay in Aquarius these past few months threw you out of your comfort zone by taking away of what you once viewed as familiar. You may have had to navigate sudden, unexpected shifts in your career and your relationships. Now that Pluto’s re-entering your sign for the next six months (and then it’ll leave it for good — for the rest of this lifetime at least — and re-enter Aquarius until 2044), people from your past may come knocking on your door. Unfinished business re-emerges at this time, and there’s no running away from what needs to be handled.
Fortunately for you, this weekend marks the start of Saturn’s retrograde through the whimsical Water sign of Pisces. Pisces energy harmonizes well with your earthy Saturnian nature, allowing you to be more optimistic and expansive instead of taking yourself and life too seriously. Pisces retrograde will help you open yourself up to the best case scenario, and this will make all the difference.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Take a deep breath, Aquarius. You’ve been a spiritual warrior since the year began. That’s an understatement. Starting this week, and for the rest of this year, the cosmos is giving you some time to cool off and ground yourself. Pluto, the planet of transformation, is taking a six-month break from transiting through your sign. On the 11th, it re-enters Capricorn, and rounds-out its fourteen-year stay. It’ll be in Capricorn until January 2024, activating your sector of spirituality and closure.
This transit will help you spend more time with yourself, by saying no to social obligations that don’t stimulate you. Instead, you’ll feel more stimulated by your spirit and what it has to say and what it shows you. Pluto’s retrograde in Capricorn is one of the best times for you to get in a consistent journaling practice if you don’t yet have one. We won’t experience another Pluto Retrograde in Capricorn for the rest of our lifetimes, so take stock of the turning point you’re currently experiencing. Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces begins the 17th, and it’ll encourage you to dream more, and think less.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
This is a major week for you, Pisces, and you’ve probably felt it coming ever since last month’s eclipse season. Saturn’s shifting retrograde in your sign for four and a half months, for the first time in 27 years. But before this transit starts, you’ll be adjusting to Pluto’s newfound presence in Capricorn, starting June 11th. Activating your sector of technology and friendship. People you had lost touch with could resurface in your life, and you may also be feeling more of a longing to reach out to people who held a special place in your heart. Making amends, forgiving others, and also setting firmer boundaries when needed are all key themes of Pluto’s transit through Capricorn.
By this weekend, the attention shifts to Saturn’s retrograde through your sign. If you can, treat yourself to a spa day on the 17th, or take off work if you’re scheduled to be working. The more you can be present with yourself, your feelings, and the sensations coming through, the more self-aware and centered you’ll feel. This retrograde is an invitation to embark on a journey of remembering yourself fully, and this includes connecting more intentionally with your ancestors now that Pluto’s back in Capricorn.