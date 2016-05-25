Although the summer solstice technically happens in late June, we liken the season to a state of mind — one that begins, well, right about now. And we have our holiday cal to thank for that: Memorial Day has long been our annual initiation into a glorious few months of weekend getaways, lounging by the water, and — most exciting — showing some skin. With this momentous occasion on the horizon, we finally have permission to ditch sleeves, closed-toe shoes, and pants altogether (if that's your thing) and start planning the off-duty looks we'll be wearing all season long.
Whether you'll be doing some spontaneous adventuring or hitting up the wedding circuit, we've created outfits you can look to for quick inspiration. Peppered in are easy tips on incorporating the summer's biggest trends, along with the essential Sunglass Hut frames to complete each look. From a striped sack dress (it'll let in all those much-wanted breezes) to wearing swimwear on dry land, there's plenty to warm up to in not-so-typical ways. Click on to get your summer on.
