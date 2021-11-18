21 Very Chill Gifts For Your Favorite Stoners

'Tis the season to be spending an inordinate amount of time solving gift conundrums for your nearest and dearest. One subset of giftees that can feel ironically difficult to shop for is our cannabis-enthusiast pals — especially when you're someone who doesn't actually puff-puff-partake. With marijuana now legalized (both medically and recreationally) across 37 U.S. states, the great wide world of weed products continues to expand. But, worry not: we're here to help you navigate the best weed gifts to bestow upon your best stoner friends this holiday season.
Over the past few years, a new crop of smokeshops — from Black-owned to female-founded and small-business cannabis brands — has emerged onto the online shopping scene; each offering an impressive selection of elevated smokeware that can easily double as design-forward home decor. We're talking weed-centric coffee table books, handblown glass pipes, gilded seashell-shaped grinders, a hand-rolled pack of something called "Mom Grass," and much more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the most gift-worthy of these weed products and accessories any stoners will appreciate.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind readers to always consult their state's marijuana usage laws and regulations.
