If you're a style-minded bride, you know just how much a shoe can make or break an ensemble — and your wedding day is no exception. Once you've gotten the dress out of the way, finding the footwear that perfectly complements your dream gown is its own labor of love...and it's no walk in the park (er, down the aisle?).
To save you from pages upon pages of pointy, pinchy toes; blister-inducing straps; wobbly heels; and other too-formal options you'll never wear beyond your nuptials; we're rounding up 20 pairs we'd get married in any day — and then wear again and again. Who says lace-up details or pastel hues are off-limits for saying "I do"?
