22 Wedding Reception Dresses For Every Type Of Bride

Imagine your wedding ceremony is over. You've completed the most nerve-wracking part of your day, and now it's time to party the night away. As you step into the reception, you take a moment to glance down and realize your wedding dress is just not right. *Shudder* It's a nightmare no one wants to have, especially before a big entrance. It's why so many brides decide to change dresses for the second part of their big day. That way you can have two stunning looks!
A great wedding reception dress is seamless, painless, and fun. And after months of planning, you deserve it. Maybe you want to switch up the traditional look of your ceremony dress and try a completely new style. What better time to step out of your comfort zone? It's why we've compiled a variety of wedding reception dresses suited for every type of bride: timeless, whimsical, minimalistic, romantic, and luxe. We've even added a few bold mini dresses for daring brides who want to make a jaw-dropping entrance. So sit back and have fun; we hope you find the one.
