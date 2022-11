22 Wedding Reception Dresses For Every Type Of Bride

Imagine your wedding ceremony is over. You've completed the most nerve-wracking part of your day, and now it's time to party the night away. As you step into the reception, you take a moment to glance down and realize your wedding dress is just not right. *Shudder* It's a nightmare no one wants to have, especially before a big entrance. It's why so many brides decide to change dresses for the second part of their big day. That way you can have two stunning looks!