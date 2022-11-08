22 Wedding Reception Dresses For Every Type Of Bride

A great wedding reception dress is seamless, painless, and fun. And after months of planning, you deserve it. Maybe you want to switch up the traditional look of your ceremony dress and try a completely new style. What better time to step out of your comfort zone? It's why we've compiled a variety of wedding reception dresses suited for every type of bride: timeless, whimsical, minimalistic, romantic, and luxe. We've even added a few bold mini dresses for daring brides who want to make a jaw-dropping entrance. So sit back and have fun; we hope you find the one.