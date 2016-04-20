All Brides-To-Be Should Read This

Wedding season is upon us. But we're prepared, because our Pinterest feeds have been filling up with big-day inspiration all year. From cute, personalized Mason jars to creative bridal-party pictures — and, of course, the all-important hairstyles — matrimonial inspo is everywhere.
However, weeding through the endless scroll of options can be overwhelming, whether you're the bride-to-be, a bridesmaid, or a guest at the party. To help you navigate the wonderful world of wedding hair, we've consulted three hairstylists and asked them to share their favorite styles. Think: chic updos and accessories galore (along with some unexpected looks). Get your Pinterest boards ready, people.
