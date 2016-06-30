If you believe the hype, your wedding day should be the best day of your life. It can also be a lot of work and pressure beauty-wise. There's a lot to take into account: How the heck are you wearing your hair? Should you wear your makeup natural or glam? How on earth can you make sure no day-of pimples pop up before you take your first step down the aisle?



To help you shed a little big-day stress, we've consulted a few beauty pros who are either recently or soon to be married on how they prepped to say "I do." Coming from a nail artist, an aesthetician, a makeup artist, a beauty editor, a hairstylist, and other beauty veterans, there's a lot of noteworthy, well-researched advice ahead. Feel free to use their getting-ready tactics as mere guidance, though. At the end of the day, there is no day more appropriate for you to do you. Sure, it's a major event, but you also want to feel authentic. Congratulations and best wishes, brides-to-be: May your love continue to grow and your skin forever glow.