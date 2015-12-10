At R29 headquarters, we tend to get spoiled with a lax dress code that affords us the freedom of mixing our weekend wares with our business-cas lineup. We get that this isn't the norm everywhere, but that doesn't mean you can't have just as much fun reinventing your office standbys for after hours and weekend activities, too. One such piece that delivers on both fronts is Kit and Ace's Abington pencil skirt, a tailored juniper-hued piece that has the transformative power to take you from leading a Monday morning board meeting to leading a cultured excursion upstate. In fact, once separated from its usual bedfellows of button-ups and blazers, the skirt can ease its way into nearly any look.
Feeling a little skeptical? Check out five ensembles ahead that remix the 9-to-5 staple and open up endless possibilities to #FreeTheWorkWear.
