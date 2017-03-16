Let's set the scene. It's Saturday night, and we've successfully pulled ourselves off the couch and committed to plans for a big night on the town. Woohoo! The only problem? We've cycled through every miniskirt and cute dress in our closet, and we've got zilch to wear — or so it seems. Once we take a scroll through WEAR, though, we start seeing things a little differently. With the app, we've got instant access to thousands of trendy users sharing their most unique outfits, which means never-ending inspo on new ways to style our closet staples to create fresh and fun party looks. Basically, it's the app equivalent of a fashion fairy godmother. Wanna know more? Check out the video below.
Advertisement
From now until March 21, you could win a $1,500 spring shopping spree just by sharing your coolest outfit on WEAR. Get the details here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 49 contiguous United States (excluding Arizona), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 03/21/2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement