Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Deals Are In The House — Literally

Alexandra Polk
If there's one retailer worth shopping on Black Friday, it's Wayfair. Why? Because the mega online furniture warehouse is stuffed to the brim with chic-and-cheerful home finds that our readers have been known to shop repeatedly — and it’s a run-don’t-walk situation when top-sellers like the Lourdes Task Chair and Colton Writing Desk go into markdown mode. Lucky for us, Wayfair was so wrapped up in the holiday spirit, the retailer kicked off an early Black Friday preview sale-a-palooza with up to 70% off heaps of bestsellers. And, we just so happen to have a list of all the top deals worth shopping early.
Comfy-chic office chairs, stylish Mistana area rugs, classy George Oliver loveseats, and more Wayfair hall-of-famers are getting more shopping by the minute thanks to these new steep price cuts. Scroll through our carefully scouted list below and score some early Black Friday home goods deals before that Thanksgiving turkey even makes it into the oven this year.
Best Home Office Chair Black Friday Deals

50% off Laurel Foundry State Line Velvet Executive Chair, $524 $259.99

66% off Etta Avenue Clio Task Chair, $599 $214.99

35% off Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair, $229 $149.99

Shop All Wayfair Home Office Chair Deals
Best Couch & Sofa Black Friday Deals

70% off George Oliver Brayle 50'' Linen Square Arm Loveseat, $1,299.99 $389.99

44% off Everly Quinn Sundee 61.5'' Velvet Square Arm Loveseat, $911 $509.99

30% off Kelly Clarkson Home Wide Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise, $969.99 $680

Shop All Wayfair Couch & Sofa Deals
Best Area Rug Black Friday Deals

65% off Mistana Rectangle 5'3" X 7'3" Hillsby Floral Multicolor Area Rug, $215 $74.99

66% off Shiflett Burgundy Red Area Rug, $199.99 $67.99

46% off Langley Street Rectangle 5'3" X 7'1" Amelie Gray Area Rug, $145 $78.99

Shop All Wayfair Area Rug Deals
Best Desk Black Friday Deals

32% off Etta Avenue Colton Writing Desk, $349.90 $236.99

37% off Guerra Leaning/Ladder Desk, $268 $169.99

28% off Wade Logan Harshbarger Writing Desk, $129.99 $92.99

Shop All Wayfair Desk Deals
