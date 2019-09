Your Body Hair Is Full Of Secrets

When our fashion editor Connie Wang forwarded me a pic of a flier in my Brooklyn neighborhood for a psychic who claims to divine your future by looking at your used wax strips, my first thought was, Typical Brooklyn. This was closely followed by disgust and questions about logistics. Then, I berated myself for trying to rationalize and explain the mysteries of the universe — at least before I'd had a cup of coffee.Once I had been appropriately caffeinated, my now-awake brain knew that this service required further investigation. So I contacted the provided email address and awaited a reply. I received an email that same day with the cryptic message, "The strips told us you would be in touch." K. I replied explaining my interest in doing a Q&A with her (them?), to which the response was, "We trust in the aura of your email and love this idea." Alright then.And so began my correspondence with Kat Thek , a.k.a. The Used Wax Strip Fortune Teller of Clinton Hill . After just one email exchange with her, I was kind of grossed out, skeptical, mystified, enthralled, and finally just accepting. Everyone has their gifts, ya know?Kat told me she first got the idea at, of all places, a screening of Jurassic Park. "I noticed the mosquito’s amber looked like beauty wax — I happened to be waxing at the time," she says. "That gave me an idea — if scientists could bring dinosaurs from the past to the present using amber, then naturally I could bring the future to the present using beauty wax."The process, as described by Thek, involves clients snapping pics of their used wax strips and emailing them to her. So no, you don't have to carry around your used strips or hand them off to a stranger. And sure, your bikini waxer might look at you funny if you ask to keep yours or take pictures. Then again, we know that's definitely not the weirdest shit they've seen "The first thing I do is find the North Hair," says Thek. "After that, I find the smallest hair and the largest hair. These three points form the Trifollica. Located within the Trifollica is the past, the future, the everything... From the Trifollica, I read the curl angles, strand density, follicular lines, and colorization to reveal the stars of one’s personal constellation."She also notes that, "What remains unwaxed is just as important as what is waxed."