Your Body Hair Is Full Of Secrets

Thek gave us her VIP speedy-turnaround service and delivered a reading in less than 24 hours. Maria's future, according to her bikini line? "Your obtuse curl angles and sharp follicular lines suggest that someone close to you will present you with a perplexing string of emoji. Remember, Dear Waxer, that emoji are hand mirrors we use to explore our most mysterious areas. What is reflected to you in flying money/eggplant/leotard girls may be similar to what your text partner sees, but no two mirrors can share an identical reflection."



She adds, "You live in the world you see every day: Take time to curate your visions. Avoid all subway seats this week. Remember: Rainwater is the best-case scenario."



Maria's reaction? "If someone ever told me my pubic hair would be able to tell my future, I'd have told them to pour themselves another shot of tequila. But, I have to say, I kind of loved the way she used emoji to talk about looking at things another way, especially when it comes to texting. Although, tbh, 'flying money/eggplant/leotard girls' sounds like a lineup I'd see if someone was confessing to blowing cash on strippers the night before."



She continues, "Craziest thing? I actually went to sit down on a subway seat this morning on my way to work, and the guy who was sitting there before me must have sweat through his shirt, because there were some funky-looking drops on the seat back. So I avoided it. HOW DID SHE KNOW?!" Spooky.



As for those who doubt or are grossed out by her services, Thek offers these pearls of wisdom: "If you exfoliate, there is no need to fear the future." Definitely a lesson we could all stand to learn. I think.