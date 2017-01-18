Fake Beach Waves FAST With This Easy Hack

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Whether you're far from the beach, or within walking distance to the ocean, summery waves take time. Luckily, no matter your location — and what the weather is like — you can score those soft, signature waves in under 10 minutes with just a few spritzes of surf spray and your trusty flat iron. In fact, you can get the same result as a slept-on braid — in far less time.
Advertisement
Press play above for the full look, then follow the steps below to try it at home.
*Start with straight to wavy hair; those with naturally kinky hair should smooth curls with an iron before creating the braids.
Step 1: For your front one-inch section of hair, take the iron and do a quick pass to warm up the strands, then create a pin curl. Allow it to cool while you do the rest of your hair. This will keep the front soft and imperfect.
Step 2: Create four to six braids all over your head and secure with elastics. The more braids you create, the smaller the waves will be.
Step 3: Gently pull apart the braids to loosen then, then lightly iron each braid until strands are hot, then allow each section to cool.
Step 4: Once cool, release and mist with beach spray.
Advertisement