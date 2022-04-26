The Waistcoat Is The Y2K Trend You’re Sleeping On

Whether you were jamming out to "Sk8er Boi" or "Girlfriend", the ubiquitous hits of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne probably left an unmistakable mark on your early 2000s — either thanks to the aforementioned earworms or the former MTV fixture’s alternative-leaning stylistic sensibilities. I know I'm not alone in remembering how the singer would style traditional suiting separates like neckties, singlets, and cargo pants seamlessly on a regular basis.
And who could forget the form-fitting black waistcoat she wore on the cover of the now-defunct shopping bible Lucky back in 2007? In the photo, Lavigne sported a button-front vest worn over a crisp white camisole — a look that many have replicated over the years, and for good reason. The waistcoat is minimal, classic, clean, and has wonderful layering capabilities, especially during transitional seasons.
While I've given the look a go a time or two, I've realized in my shopping endeavors that not all waistcoats are created equal. From breathable linen vests and cropped designs to satin and pinstriped lines, the internet is a prime hunting ground for plus-size and straight size-friendly options. Read on to shop all the vests and waistcoats cool enough for your inner Y2K superstar.
