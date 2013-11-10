Airport style is all fun and chic until, well, it's not. For instance, you run laps around the baggage carousel searching for your black suitcase among the 50 other midnight-colored bags, and then you realize that no matter how sweet your leather leggings, oversized scarf, and booties look, your torn and tattered valises are really a sartorial buzzkill. What we're trying to say is: It's time for an upgrade — and Vivienne Westwood's newest collaboration, Vivienne Westwood Loves, has got your traveling needs covered.
The designer's teamed up with five British heritage brands that know the importance of fine, high-quality craftsmanship, including Gloverall, Johnstons of Elgin, James Lock & Co., Pantherella, and Globe-Trotter. The result is a full range of travel gear that plays to Westwood's aesthetic (think lots of tartan print and chunky hardware). And, most importantly, these goods will last you 'til the end of time.
Gloverall's duffle coats have gotten statement-making graphics imprinted across their fronts, and Johnstons of Elgin has lent its delicate treatment of cashmere to cardigans, pullovers, and stoles that boast a Westwood-esque argyle pattern. Accessories come by way of James Lock & Co. and Pantherella with contrast caps (complete with petersham ribbons for DIY styling) and the smoothest of socks, updated in vibrant hues.
But, what we're really going crazy for are the Globe-Trotter luggage sets. Available in elegant cream or midnight blue, the handmade boxes are finished with burgundy-leather corners, polished brass, and Westwood's iconic squiggle print, which runs down the belts and shoulder straps. Sizes range from 30-inch suitcases with wheels, 21-inch trolley cases, and the nine-inch mini utility, with prices from $650 to $2,100.
Take a peek at the designs, ahead, and finally be able to master that undercover-celebrity-fleeing-the-airport look, without letting lackluster gear get in the way.