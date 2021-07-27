Vitamix’s Newest Blender Is Affordable, But Is It Better Than My NutriBullet?

This is less about which is the better blender and more about what you're looking to get out of it. The Vitamix ONE definitely reigns supreme but I'm going to continue to use my NutriBullet Pro because it's quieter, faster, less clean up, and meets my low expectations. If you want to treat yourself, give a gift to someone going off to college, or are interested in exploring the vast realm of blender capabilities, then definitely go with the Vitamix ONE. It's louder, a little clunkier, and harder to hide in your kitchen, but it knows how to whip up a velvety smooth drink and is your ticket to joining the exclusive Vitamix club for only $250.