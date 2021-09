5 Viral Beauty Hacks That Actually Work

Plus, every product you’ll need can be found right at your local CVS , which has partnered with Venmo and PayPal to create the ultimate shopping hack: When you use the QR code in the PayPal or Venmo app to buy your products, you’ll get $10 cash back on your first in-store purchase. So it’s basically like you’re getting paid to recreate these beauty techniques. Here’s how to try your hand at these viral beauty hacks, ahead.