Leave Older Virgins Like Yvonne Orji Alone

While the conversation between the pair was light-hearted — Chelsea even called her “the most original guest we’ve ever had on” — social media’s reaction towards Orji’s decision to abstain until marriage has varied between praise and mockery. Under a Facebook post by The Independent about Orji's abstinence, commenters expressed their “concerns” for the actor’s future relationships. “Poor woman, she’s missed so much of self-discovery and life experience…”, said one Facebook user, and, “Clock is ticking. If she ever wants kids from this mythical marriage she is awaiting,” wrote another. Some comments claimed Orji’s expectations for a future partner were unrealistic, as one person wrote: “There never will be the right man! Not for her anyway! I think her expectations are too high!” However, many people also defended Orji’s decision to wait. As one Facebook user commented, “I know of several people who waited until marriage. Why is it a bad thing??! I have a lot of admiration for those who don’t give into the pressure of today’s societal norms!”