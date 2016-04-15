Can You Mix & Match Your Vintages?

1. Costume Jewelry

By far the easiest way to insert a whole new era into your outfit. “As a rule, if you're in a vintage dress, your accessories should be modern. If you're in a modern ensemble, the accessories should be vintage,” says Silver. “You can buy it all, but you shouldn't necessarily wear it all at the same time.”



2. The 1960s Brocade Jacket

“A 1960s brocade jacket is one of the most versatile vintage pieces you’ll ever buy,” Rose says. “They look particularly great with jeans.” The boxy silhouette is truly timeless and works beautifully over trousers, skirts, and dresses.



3. 1990s Footwear

“Minimalist shoes from the '90s are subtle enough to work with a variety of looks,” says Silver. Think flat Chelsea ankle boots, not Dr. Marten's, or anything with a clunky platform heel, unless the rest of your look is very '70s.



4. The 1950s Or 1970s Cape

Quality capes are so ubiquitous that they now occupy timeless "classic" status, rather than representing a specific era. “One of my customers wore an original 1930s floor-length plain silk dress with an elegant 1970s velvet cape for an evening event and she looked amazing,” says Rose. “The idea is to create a stylish, eclectic look — not like you've raided the dressing-up box.”



5. The 1930s Beaded Clutch Bag

Just steer clear of anything that looks too thoroughly '30s, like cutesy florals and a floppy shape. Instead, opt for more unusual geometric patterns and structure.