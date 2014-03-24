We're not usually ones to point fingers. But, should we have to explain why the idea of tattoo-printed clothing causes us hesitation, our digits would be directed toward Christian Audigier's early aughts sartorial creations. That said, we've found an answer to no-needle-needed body art in the fall '14 collection for Vika Gazinskaya.
The Russian designer has given ink a high-fashion touch with a collection of fair, nude bodysuits and dresses. Though the light fabric may only suggest "nudity" for a certain type of skin tone, on others, it would appear to be a blank, beige slate. Namely, one splashed with dark, twisted florals on the rib cage; lettering that runs down the sleeves; and other common, albeit typically more permanent, designs. As it turns out, though, this new kind of fashion tattoo is much less in your face than its Ed Hardy counterpart and a bit more thoughtfully placed. Take, for instance, the would-be chest tattoo that peeks out from under the lapel of a tailored, cropped pantsuit.
While Gazinskaya's illusion of bare skin may only work on some, the idea of pretty ink without the lifetime commitment is quite intriguing for those who are hesitant. If you'd rather just take the plunge, well, more power to ya'.