The $7 Face Cream That Saved My Skin

Excited but skeptical, I ordered a tube online, and decided to do a trial run overnight. Upon removing the cap, I instantly thought I'd been right about it's too-good-to-be-true-ness. Though there are no added fragrances in Vicco, the smell of sandalwood oil was potent, to say the least. It wasn't a bad smell, but if you're not a fan of sandalwood, you'll have to learn to tolerate it. And so will anyone who gets within five feet of your face for the first 30 minutes after you put it on.



The cream came out of the tube like a light, yellow mousse. I tested it on my hand and found no reaction, and no shine whatsoever. In fact, it almost felt powdery when dried. So far so good. On to the face.



With any new product, I know there's about a 70% chance I'll have some sort of reaction: splotches, rashes, clogged pores, or even those deep, cystic bumps that take months to fully obliterate. When I put on the Vicco, my skin instantly tingled in a way that usually signals an oncoming skin tantrum. Great, I thought. Gonna have a bad skin day and smell like an incense stick.



But the tingling faded over the next 30 minutes with no visible reaction from my skin, yet. The yellow cream had sunk in, leaving my face feeling clean, matte, and only vaguely incense-d.



The real surprise came the next morning. You know when you go to the dentist thinking, "Hey, I brush my teeth and I even floss sometimes. These suckers are clean!" Then they do the cleaning and you leave realizing you had no idea what real clean felt like? That's what happened when I looked in the mirror. It was as if someone had vacuumed my face, and while it was the same, um, floor I'd had before, it suddenly looked more shiny and new than it had since...ever?

