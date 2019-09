The $7 Face Cream That Saved My Skin

My skin is, in a word, cranky. I have large pores which clog up instantly, even with vigilant exfoliation. Of course, exfoliation is a problem unto itself; my skin is so reactive that I once got a full face rash from a sterile, hypoallergenic moisturizer meant for post-procedure skin. A hard workout will leave me scarlet for hours. And with any fluctuation in climate or emotion, I flush fuchsia, instantly. I'm a basically rational person, but one wrong move, and my skin is pissed off and red with rage. If my skin were a party guest, you'd probably ask it to leave, and then unfriend it on Facebook because you just do not need the drama.This is all to say that I have a long and complicated relationship with skin-care products, and I am always trying to find the magic wonder cream that will fix my face, no matter what the cost. But, two months ago, I found the first and only product that taught my skin to calm down and act like a grown-up.Okay, to be fair: it cost me $7 and a doctor's visit. I'd given up on dermatologists years ago — typically, they'd just marvel at my hypersensitivity and offer no real solutions ("Have you tried Cetaphil?"). But this year, I went to a new doctor for an annual mole check, and after that, she leaned in close to my face, and asked if anyone in my family had rosacea. It's caused by different things , and it turns out that people with my ancestry are exceptionally prone. My case was mild in that I'm not permanently flushed, however, she said she sees this low-grade rosacea more and more in her younger female patients: large pores, visible capillaries, maniacally sensitive skin.The good news: She prescribed me MetroCream, which would probably help protect my skin from irritants that caused further flushing. That was important because if left unchecked, the redness would become more frequent and, eventually, permanent. The bad news: MetroCream alone probably wouldn't be that effective in improving the current state of my skin. Enter: