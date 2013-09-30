Photo: Courtesy of Veronica Beard.
NY design team Veronica Beard (comprised of Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard) has a knack for jackets. In fact, it's their luxe blazers with detachable dickies, as well as suede and shearling biker jackets that first had us swooning. But now that the duo have paired up with style influencers like Mad Men's Jessica Pare and her stylist Christina Erlich, Soul Cycler founders Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, model Michele Ouellet (who modeled in the Veronica Beard spring '13 campaign), and best-selling author Jill Kargman, we're even more head over heels.
Yes, each got to take a turn as designer as they helped execute their own blazer interpretation. And, from Pare's dressed-up tuxedo jacket to the branded sweatshirt-in-blazer Soul Cycle number, these fall options are unique and gorgeous with a hint of personality — just what you'd expect from a collab between in-the-know designers and their muses. Now if we could just get the whole set....
Click through for a look at the blazers and the inspiration behind each piece, and when you're done, click here to take a peek into the Veronicas' equally amazing closets.
Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice, Founders and CEOs of Soul Cycle
"We are so thrilled to be able to partner with Veronica Beard to create a custom, limited-edition SoulCycle jacket. We've long been Veronica Beard fans and with this collaboration, were able to meld the urban, athletic SoulCycle sensibility with the classic Veronica Beard look and feel.” - Elizabeth & Julie
Black Scuba Long and Lean Blazer With Grey French Terry Hood (Skull and Crossbones On Back), $995.
Jessica Pare, actress and Christina Ehrlich, red carpet stylist
“It was such an honor to work with the two Veronicas on this exciting project. I've admired their aesthetic for a long time; being given the opportunity to put my personal touch on a VeronicaBeard jacket was a dream. And of course, collaborating with Cristina is always a total blast! Aside from being one of my favorite people in the world, Cristina has an incredible eye and impeccable taste. Our Double Breasted Tux is a classic: perfect to throw on over jeans or dress up for evening - Can't wait to get my hands on one!” – Jessica
“I am not a trend girl. What has infused my relationship with VB, as a brand, is the shared appreciation for timeless sensibility. That is at the core of each collection - the Veronicas always design with those elements in mind. While classic, so many of the pieces have just enough edge while staying functional and easy. And that is why I put Veronica Beard on all of my girls; Jessica, Allison Williams and Penelope Cruz to name a few.” - Cristina
Navy Wool Double Breasted Tux Jacket with Satin Wool Lapel, $895.
Michele Ouellet, model
“I'm so proud to see the Veronica's doing so well. It’s awesome to see them doing something totally unique and blowing up everywhere! I am really excited about this collaboration and can't wait to see what the other women came up with.” - Michele
Loden Stretch Mélange Wool Patch Jacket With Removable Ninja Dickey, $995.
Jill Kargman, New York Times Best Selling Author
"I live in my Veronica Beard motojacket! I love the bows on the sleeves which make it naughty and nice." - Jill
Black Waxed Lambskin Moto Jacket with Slight Peplum, $1,795.
