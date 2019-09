This Deep Conditioner Is Doing Very Good Things For My Curls

Even still, the conditioner's effects made me confident enough to try stretching without using my blowdryer . While my hair was still damp, I worked liberal amounts of Madame CJ Walker's Jamaican Black Castor Oil and Cantu's Coconut Curling Cream through sectioned-off pieces for cornrows. While I wasn't crazy about the curl pattern (or lack thereof) that the cornrows created days after I took them out, my hair was still soft and manageable enough for a new twist-out a few days later. I've been feeling my hair so much that I'm — gasp — sneaking selfies in the office. My little 'fro is out here flourishing, and it feels good. Better than love, even.