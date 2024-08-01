Venus In Virgo Is Here To Heighten Our Fantasies

The next several weeks bring our hearts from an intense inferno to a laid-back place. That’s because Venus is moving from Leo to Virgo and will be attempting to calm the romantic and messy drama we’ve been experiencing lately. Do not worry: Our passions will still be high but remain moderate instead of reaching a feverish pitch. With the Venusian switch, we can temper our sentiments and not overreact to situations. We’ll be chill and calm with our thoughts and how we express our feelings to others. This is just the vibe we need as we breeze through the middle of summer.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When Venus glides into Virgo on August 4, we may find we want the perfect relationship and refuse to settle for second best. We’ll come to see by the end of this transit on August 29 that there is no such thing as an ideal partnership. We get to make our own rules and connect with those who make us feel seen and heard. Those who appreciate our kindness and efforts will have the opportunity to radiate in our presence. Although Venus in Virgo is patient and humble, we should not put up with scrubs or accept crumbs. Someone who plays mental gymnastics with us must be put on ice and left on read. Don’t let anyone’s actions affect the way you feel about yourself.
IKYK that Venus in Virgo has a reputation for being prissy. But they have a decadent side that overshadows their prim and proper attitude. Venus in Virgo can be very sensual and indulgent when it comes to having their desires met. They’re more of a tie-me-up, tie-me-down type of lover. They are open to all types of kinks, preferably being the bossy bottom in the boudoir. As an earth sign, they want to feel pleasure in a physical way, which translates into playing with ropes and bondage, submission and dominance, as well as foot fetishes. Sex is a necessity of life and they must have it routinely in order to stay happy and fulfilled.
This summer, Venus in Virgo heightens our sensual and romantic fantasies. The caveat is that we may get caught up in past drama with an ex, such as when Venus connects with Mercury retrograde in Virgo on August 7. Emotions will consume us on August 19 from expansive Jupiter in Gemini, and restrictive Saturn retrograde in Pisces will play tricks on our hearts. We may not feel as though we are good enough or have the confidence to express ourselves. That sentiment is untrue because we are unique beings worthy of adoration. Don't let one moment in time stand in the way of bliss.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The energy shifts on August 22 and 27, as the action planet Mars in Gemini and visionary Uranus in Taurus allow us to lean into our fabulousness. Due to the planetary opposition between Venus in Virgo and dreamy Neptune, which is retrograde in Pisces, on August 28, we’ll want to fall in love and to take a chance on others. Even though our minds say to avoid a commitment, our hearts push us to dive deeper into the relationship. Be sure to come up for air occasionally and do things without your crush/significant other to ensure you remain grounded.
Unlike previous years, the current transit of Venus in Virgo wants us to embrace our intuition. Sometimes we will be torn between what we know and believe to be true. Emotions and relationships will be tested, allowing those with a solid foundation to thrive. Since August 4, the day Venus moves into Virgo, coincides with the new moon of Leo, it might be a time to redefine our partnerships, especially with Mercury retrograde commencing the following day. We can navigate our desires as long as we know what we are worth (which is beyond infinity). The goal is to detox our lives of emotional vampires and enhance our vibe with those who respect us (and vice versa).
By the time Virgo season starts on August 22, we can set limits with people. Although challenging, we must remember that we are works in progress. Boundaries could get blurred on August 28 but that depends on the role we wish to play when lost in the lavender haze.