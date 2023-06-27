What started as an early-2010s electronic music subgenre — or, as Australian academic Laura Glitsos calls it, "music optimized for abandoned malls" — is now an irreplaceable pillar of the internet-famous aesthetic community. Yes, we're talking about the retro, surrealist, and downright mesmerizing aesthetic known as Vaporwave. Specifically, we're gabbing about the best Vaporwave home decor buys.
Ain't no party like a Vaporwave party because a Vaporwave party puts the '80s, Ancient Greece, Japanese iconography, and liminal spaces on a single guest list. Classical Greco-Roman busts awash in the eerie, futuristic glow of neon lights? Check. Tropical palms begging for sunlight in every corner? You got it. Nods to glitchy internet visuals? Of course. And, don't forget to make room for an ethereal indoor pool that leads to The Backrooms. 'Tis a difficult aesthetic to achieve, but don't fret. Below, we've wrangled all kinds of Vaporwave home decor scores to help you attain the retro-synth living space of your ominous dreams — from sunset lamps to iridescent tables, groovy wallpaper, and more.
Blue, Purple, & Pink Palettes
When it comes to Vaporwave color schemes, think Miami Vice, bowling alleys right before closing, and the infamous '90s jazz cup. It's all about those hot pinks and aqua blues radiating off of neon signs and saturating your furniture in conjoined purple hues. When in doubt, always try to rival an A24 party montage. How? With groovy pillows, moody art prints, and colorful wallpaper. Plus, make sure to add a colorful duvet cover for your Vaporwave bedroom.
Neon Lighting
Perhaps the most essential design element for Vaporwave abodes: neon lights. Bring that chill, relaxed ambience into your home with LED tubes, sunset lamps, and unique signs.
Fluorescent Iridescence
Although not technically a staple of the Vaporwave aesthetic, adding iridescent accents is an excellent way to incorporate IRL futuristic and surrealist elements into your space. And luckily, iridescent goodies are trending like no other — meaning you can find plenty of glistening picks at retailers like Ban.do, Wayfair, Amazon, and Coming Soon.
Greco-Roman Busts
Out of all of Vaporwave's uncanny attributes, the Greek busts might just be the most jarring. Vaporwave music videos, however, famously embraced "kitsch sincerity" and rose to popularity thanks to these out-of-place attributes. Head to Etsy, Anthropologie, Wayfair, or Amazon for some chic and unique finds of your own.
Tropical Palms
Similar to the classical nature of Grecian busts, large tropical palms completely clash against Vaporwave's digitized features. And just like those busts, we wouldn't have it any other way. Whether they're fresh parlor palms, faux cane trees, or even framed canvases, make sure to add some greenery to your space.
