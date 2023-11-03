Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Vahdam Teas using our promo code R29VAHDAMHOLIDAY, now through November 30.
When in doubt about what to buy for the difficult people on your holiday shopping list, we say you can never go wrong with something you know they'll use that also clocks in at a wee bit fancier than their current go-to. For your friends who are never without a stash of teas, for example, you can't do better than Vahdam Teas. The Indian brand has previously made it onto Oprah Winfrey’s coveted Favorite Things list and has options for a range of budgets, including unique advent calendars, gift sets, and some of the most aesthetically pleasing teapots we've seen.
And right now, Vahdam Teas' Black Friday Sale is going on, marking down a ton of products up to 50% off. But the deals don't end there — Refinery29 readers can get an additional 20% off sitewide (yep, including on already-discounted products) when you add our exclusive code R29VAHDAMHOLIDAY at checkout until November 30. (Just note you may have to remove free gifts that are automatically added to your cart to use the discount.)
Since the gifting opportunities are plentiful, we've highlighted a few of our favorites, as well as taken a closer look at some of the brand's tea and spice advent calendars. Nearly everything we've handpicked falls under $65 with our code, with options starting at under $20.
An advent calendar usually means 24 days of goodies to enjoy — but these loose-leaf teas will last long after the Christmas season is over since each individual tea blend can serve between five and 15 cups. The calendar's assortment spans herbal, black, green, and chai teas, including six caffeine-free options, which makes it great for tea lovers who enjoy variety. The bundle comes with a trio of infuser tools for enjoying the teas, but if you or your giftee don't need these, you can opt for the same advent calendar, but without the trio.
There's a calendar for tea drinkers who enjoy the convenience of tea bags, too. Inside, you'll be greeted by 24 doors with 24 tea varieties. Each door holds five single-serve sachets — that's 120 cups of tea, which should hopefully get you well past the winter months even if the groundhog does see his shadow in February. This bundle also includes the brand's bestselling insulated stainless steel mug in a festive Christmas tree green to keep your brew piping hot for two hours or ice-cold for up to five. And again, this tea bag advent calendar can be purchased on its own.
This 24-pack can work as an advent calendar or just as a thoughtful gift for a birthday or holiday. The signature tea assortment features some of Vahdam Teas' best-selling offerings, including black, green, white, oolong, herbal, chai, and turmeric blends. Plus, this set comes with an additional extra-special ginger chocolate tea blend.
Cute and compact, this is the perfect advent calendar for an office Secret Santa or friend group White Elephant. Although it's small, it doesn't skimp on flavors. The 24 tea bags come from the Christmas Collection, which includes fun, festive flavors like berry cinnamon, spiced vanilla, and ginger chai.
We've got you covered tea-wise so far, but if you or your giftee are more into making flavor-packed dishes than drinks? We bring you this absolutely extravagant (and stunning) spice advent calendar. The set includes every spice you could want for warming holiday recipes. From cinnamon and garlic powders to whole cumin and fennel spices, there are 24 containers of spices to play with. This is perfect if you know an adventurous home cook or someone who just moved and needs a new spice assortment.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.