: Get 20% off sitewide at Vahdam Teas using our promo code, now through November 30.When in doubt about what to buy for the difficult people on your holiday shopping list , we say you can never go wrong with something you know they'll use that also clocks in at a wee bit fancier than their current go-to. For your friends who are never without a stash of teas, for example, you can't do better than Vahdam Teas . The Indian brand has previously made it onto Oprah Winfrey’s coveted Favorite Things list and has options for a range of budgets, including unique advent calendars , gift sets, and some of the most aesthetically pleasing teapots we've seen.And right now, Vahdam Teas' Black Friday Sale is going on, marking down a ton of products up to 50% off. But the deals don't end there — Refinery29 readers can get an additional(yep, including on already-discounted products) when you add our exclusive codeat checkout until. (Just note you may have to remove free gifts that are automatically added to your cart to use the discount.)