After checking out what other reviewers had to say on Vacation's site, I found an assortment of vivid scenes painted by the scent. Vanessa T. wrote that it smells "Like a Caribbean vacation with piña coladas and sunshine. I wear it every day & it puts me in an amazing mood. I love it!!" While George M. mused, "Neon pink flamingos? Check. Coconut Lime daiquiri? Check. White Lamborghini Countach? Check. It smells like you have been at the cabana all day." Another, KMason, touched on the nostalgic poolside qualities of the scent: "This really does capture long, lazy afternoons spent in the pool. There is not a noxious chlorine smell and the lycra and plastic pool toy is subtle and comes in later upon spraying. This scent perfectly conjures up that 80s and 90s summertime nostalgia. It does not smell cheap, nor super expensive." Shawn C., a true reviewer poet, painted one of the most memorable scent scenes: "Your inner sensual pool boy will emerge in two-inch inseam red shorts, glistening as you lay out on the pool deck. A lawnmower hums in the distance and the girls laugh and splash in the deep end, red polished nails clinging to sweating margaritas."