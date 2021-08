You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out , we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.In the summer of 2004, I saved up enough money to purchase Bobbi Brown Beach from the local Belk in my hometown — and, from that moment onward, sunscreen-reminiscent perfumes have become a passion. Over the years, I've spritzed countless vacation-inspired fragrances from the very expensive Tom Ford Soleil Blancs and Maison Margiela REPLICA Beach Walks to the more affordable Eau de Juice BeachPleases and Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62s . My criteria for the perfect beach scent: affordable but not cheap; fruity but not overly sweet; appropriately coconutty; long-lasting; transformative. In other words, the epitome of easy summer cool. I find the idea of feeling transported by a fragrance intoxicating — and I don't consider anything more intoxicating than the scent of a sunscreen-slathered beach body. This brings me to my latest discovery: a $60 bottle of gender-inclusive eau de toilette that launched in May and subsequently sold out (twice) leaving a 1,500+ waitlist in its wake. As of last week, "VACATION" by Vacation was restocked and I was offered the chance to take it for a test spritz. Read on for my full review of the closest thing to a vacation in a bottle my nose has yet to sniff.