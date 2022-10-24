Occupation: UI/UX

Industry: SaaS

Age: 28

Location: San Diego, CA

Salary: $98,000

Net Worth: ~$45,800 ($4,200 in checking, $1,700 in emergency savings, $14,700 in a Roth IRA, $23,000 in ETFs & mutual funds, $2,200 in estimated quarterly tax savings. My husband makes $65,000 and our finances are almost completely separate. Our only joint account is for leftover wedding funds or gift money that’s given to us as a couple (currently $18,000). Otherwise, we keep everything separate but frequently chat with each other about finances. Since he has a good bit more in savings than I do, if we end up making a joint purchase in the future (like a home), he would contribute more towards the down payment, while I would proportionally pay more of the mortgage, until we have both equitably contributed, at which point we would split payments 50/50. Groceries, household stuff, and date night expenses go on a shared credit card, paid off 50/50 each month. We split rent and utilities. He also pays half of my reproductive healthcare costs. I'm currently making ~50% more than he does, but there were periods where that was reversed. We'd support each other in an emergency, but we expect the other person to have their own savings to lean on first. This system has been low-stress for us.)

Debt: $0

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $8,000 monthly in steady contracts + ~$2,000/year in misc. contract work

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $713 for my half of a two-bedroom apartment, split with my husband. We got crazy lucky on Craiglist a couple of years back.

Quarterly Estimated Taxes: ~$2,500

ETF Investments: $1,000

Emergency Savings: $1,000 (this was going to max out my IRA, but I just reached that goal last month)

Gifts/Charity: $880 ($150 in recurring donations to local refugee support and student sponsorship, the rest I set aside monthly to spend on friends/family or donate spontaneously. Whatever is left over at the end of the month goes to a local non-profit.)

Health Insurance: $245

Car Insurance: $140

YMCA: $35

Utilities: $35

Quickbooks: $25

Adobe CC: $20

Spotify: $10

Apple Storage: $1



Annual Expenses

Microsoft 365: $70