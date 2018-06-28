15 Made-In-The-USA Beauty Brands You Should Shop This Fourth Of July

The Fourth of July is about more than just hot dogs, fireworks, and ample opportunities to accessorize with stars and stripes. The holiday is first and foremost the anniversary of the United States of America as its own nation, and its history and traditions in the two-and-a-half centuries since. Some people celebrate by hosting BBQs or family reunions; we prefer to do it by supporting beauty brands that honor our country's core values by producing products that are 100% made in America.
This list of American manufacturing companies may surprise you, because it's not just boutique-y, all-natural companies you've never heard of: There are also major global labels that are keeping their sourcing, formulation, product development, and manufacturing stateside, in an effort to maintain quality control of the products and provide jobs to the American workforce.
Ahead, a breakdown of beauty brands and products that are exclusively American-made — so you know exactly what to do with the rest of your cash after you've made hefty donations to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.