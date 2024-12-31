Here’s What Your Favourite Money Diarists Of 2024 Are Doing Now

There aren’t many things in life you can rely on but the annual Money Diaries check-in is one of them (and thank god for that). This year was another belter: an unruly body hair situation and a diarist who had sex for the very first time were just a couple of the things that got you talking — and sometimes fighting — in the comments.
We caught up with those diarists and several others to ask them how they’ve been doing since they wrote their Money Diary. From the good to the bad to the things that made us straight-up cheer, we always love another chance to peek into our diarists’ lives, and we hope you do, too.
Don’t see your favorite diarist here? Leave your faves in the comments for potential follow-up diaries next year!
Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.