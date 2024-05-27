Do you worry about money now?

Where to begin? I am finally earning a wage that enables me to save, including 10% for retirement every month. With my husband’s income ($55,000), we can start to see progress towards our big goals. I am still recovering from years of crappy pay and burnout working in non-profits. I am both extremely fortunate for what I have, yet aghast at how far behind I feel, especially because buying a home, having children, paying for the related costs later on, all feel prohibitive. To paint you a picture, we got pre-approved for a mortgage, but we don’t qualify for first-time home buyer grants, and, even with a 10% down payment, we are looking at doubling our monthly housing cost with interest rates where they are, for a house that we will no doubt have to fix ourselves on the cheap. My husband paid off his loans shortly before we got married. I’m gobsmacked by how little there is to show for the years I have been working and so grateful that I learned how to live frugally. I am praying to find a better job or a side job so we don’t lose an opportunity to buy a house we can afford. Don’t get me started on caring for my parents in their later years, I’m just grateful they saved wisely.