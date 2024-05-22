7 a.m. — I am up and doing my urgent morning tasks for work. After caring for my dog, I head to CVS. Sometime in the night my anxiety got the better of me, and I decided to take a Plan B. I also buy a value pack of condoms to avoid this problem in the future. I’m on the pill, but I know it’s not as effective as an IUD, and I’d prefer to always use two methods (M. and I discussed all this last night, so he will be buying things for his place, too). The woman at the register is my hero, and she gives me a $10 coupon, plus convinces me to sign up for CVS extra care to save the additional $10. Due to all of my coupons, I only pay $55.17 for everything. The cashier gives me a stack of $10 Plan B coupons under the table on the way out and says that she mails them to her grandkids, and I’m mortified but also touched $55.17