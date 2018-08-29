It’s safe to say Uniqlo has a way of infiltrating our closets with high-quality clothing items that truly become everyday essentials. Whether we're seeking out a very particular piece or straight-up browsing, there’s a 100% chance that the premier Japanese casual-wear line has exactly what’s missing from our wardrobes.
Of course, what sets the brand apart from other cool-fashion retailers is the surprising details in its apparel — the innovative construction, modernized silhouettes, flattering colorway options, and premium fabrics. It’s no surprise, then, that the fall line is supremely on point: There are plenty of plush knits, comfy bottoms, and versatile tops to get us layered up in the coming weeks. The brand’s reasonable price points don’t hurt either.
Ahead, see the eight key items that have us most obsessed. And though these pieces serve up peak autumn, really, they’re on track to be timeless for years to come.