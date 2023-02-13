6 Women On The Most Unhinged, Chaotic Valentine’s Day They’ve Ever Had

Yes, it’s that time of year again. Just after a decadent Christmas and New Year’s, when the purse strings may be a little tight but companies are desperate to prise our hard-earned cash from our hands in the name of L.O.V.E. Valentine’s Day. When we can’t even pick up some eggs and bread from the corner shop without being assailed by aggressive racks of red, glittery cards on steroids, emblazoned with cartoon bears and "I WUV U, DO U WUV ME?".
The point is, shouldn’t every day be Valentine’s Day? Shouldn’t we show our love and appreciation for our loved ones all the time, rather than save it for an over-commercialized holiday where a restaurant reservation is rarer than an over-25 on Leonardo DiCaprio's arm?
No matter your relationship status, it’s a lot of pressure for one day. And as we know, the course of true love never did run smooth. Things go wrong, plans go awry and our bloody expectations get the better of us.
Refinery29 spoke to six women about the most unhinged, chaotic Valentine’s Day they’ve ever had. Why? Because nothing says self-love like a good old laugh.
