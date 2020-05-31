8 p.m. — OMG it is 8 p.m. and I just said goodbye to him! What a pleasant surprise this entire day was. We both want to give each other a hug and kiss goodbye but know we shouldn't. It feels like we are in an episode of Too Hot Too Handle. Connecting on a deeper level but can't touch. I get home, shower, and scrub my body after being out for so long and gush about the day to H. My phone tells me we walked over two miles and I am definitely starting to feel it and notice my feet are covered in blisters. My cute shoes did me dirty today. I eat some random snacks for dinner and clean a bit.