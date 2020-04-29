1 p.m. — I have been sleeping late recently, but this is nuts. Couldn't fall asleep last night after watching the documentary Thin. Haunting. Today is my last full day in the Airbnb where I've been quarantining for two weeks. I live in Los Angeles, but my family is from Massachusetts. After much hemming and hawing, I agreed it was less scary to come spend my endless, jobless days with my family. But since I was flying back, I had to quarantine before I could go home to my elderly parents and sister. It all feels very expensive and a little dramatic, but ultimately I'm truly happy I'm not going to be alone in my hot LA apartment for this whole thing. My high-risk roommate went home as well and I thought it was going to be just me for months until my parents said they'd spring for this Airbnb for me. Lucky, lonely me.